MALIBU—On Saturday, June 11, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health warned those in the area of a potential rabies exposure at Malibu Café at Calamingos Ranch earlier this month on June 4. A group of people were said to have been handling a bat and some people in this group included children.

Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, stated that they do not have any indication that the bat infected anyone but that rabies is nearly always fatal so the department wants people to err on the side of caution. Davis asks that parents ask their children if they noticed or touched any bats while at the facility. If anyone suspects they or their child came into contact with any bat, they should immediately be evaluated for possible post-exposure rabies treatment

According to L.A. County public health officials, there have been 10 rabid bats found in 2022 thus far. 68 rabid bats were found in 2021 which is the highest since testing began in 1968. Bats are said to be the main source of rabies in Los Angeles county.

According to the Center for Disease Control, rabies can appear like the flu in its beginning stages which would include symptoms like weakness, fever or headache. The symptoms eventually progress to cerebral dysfunction which can manifest itself as anxiety, confusion, and agitation.

Less than 20 cases of human survival from clinical rabies have been documented.

People who have come into contact with a bat should call their health care provider to be evaluated for rabies or report the exposure to 213-974-1234. Those without insurance can contact Public Health and get evaluated free of charge.