UNITED STATES—On Friday, July 22, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced that President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19. The double vaccinated, twice boosted POTUS is currently isolating himself at The White House while taking the CDC recommended dosage of Paxlovid to reduce symptoms from the coronavirus.

Jean-Pierre indicated that Biden planned to attend all his normally scheduled meetings from his residence via Zoom.



It is White House protocol, and CDC recommendations that a person infected with COVID-19 stay in quarantine until testing negative.



The White House Medical Unit is tasked with contacting all parties who had contact with the President to prevent the possibility of exposure to the virus.



“Per standard protocol for any positive case at the White House, the White House Medical Unit will inform all close contacts of the President during the day today, including any members of congress and any members of the press who interacted with the President during yesterday’s travel. The President’s last previous test for COVID was Tuesday [July 19] when he had a negative test result,” reads a statement from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.



On Wednesday, July 21, President Biden traveled to Columbia for a meeting on climate change. He traveled with Principal Deputy National Security Advisor, Jon Finer for official meetings with President Ivan Duque, President-elect, Gustavo Petro, Vice President-elect, Francia Marquez, the National Security Advisor for the Vice President, Phil Gordon, Assistant Secretary of State for the Western Hemisphere Affairs, Brian Nichols, and National Security Council Senior Director of the Western Hemisphere, Juan Gonzales.



“The delegation will engage in discussions on a range of issues including combatting climate change, support for peace implementation and rural development, working together to reduce violence and combat criminal groups, advancing equitable and sustainable economic growth for both our countries, and other regional and global issues,” said Adrienne Watson, National Security Council Spokesperson.