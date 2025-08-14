WASHINGTON D.C.—On Wednesday, August 13, President Trump unveiled the 48th Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts honorees chosen by the board of The Kennedy Center in recognition of artists whose contributions have shaped American culture for generations.

President Trump, as Chairman of the Board, announced the names of those to be honored. He started by first joking around with the crowd about the fact that he was asked to be the host of the 2025 Annual Kennedy Center Gala this December.



President Trump relayed the conversation of being asked to host December’s event, indicating that people will probably say that he insisted on hosting it, but no, he was asked and told those asking that he was the President of the United States, and they were fools for asking.



“They said, “Sir, you will get much better ratings.” I said, “I don’t care, I’m President of the United States, I won’t do it. They said, please, and then Susie Wells said, okay, I get a host, and then I said, Okay, I’ll do it. That’s the power she has,” Trump joked. “See what I have to do,” he continued.



The President then announced the nominees to be honored later this year. The full text of the President’s list of accomplishments for each honoree may be found on the White House webpage.



Country music artist George Strait has become “The King of Country,” selling over 120 million albums worldwide. According to President Trump’s announcement on the White House webpage, the country legend is the only act in history to have a top 10 hit every year for over three decades.



In addition to his unbelievable musical talent, George Straight has raised tens of millions of dollars for military and children’s causes.



President Trump will be honoring the Queen of Disco, herself, Gloria Gaynor. She is famous for hits such as her 1978 greatest hit, “I Will Survive.” Gaynor suffered a traumatic spinal injury in 1987, paralyzing her from the waist down. It hasn’t kept her from singing. She is a true testament of survival, and continued to sing about it in 2016, with “Testimony.”



The three-time Oscar nominee and Golden Globe Award winner, Sylvester Stallone. Trump calls him “A legend of the Silver Screen,” for his roles as “Rocky,” “Rambo,” “Cobra,” and “Creed.”



1967 Tony Award winner from the Broadway stage, Michael Crawford, who became an overnight sensation for Andrew Lloyd Webers, “Phantom of the Opera.”



The 1973 eccentric band, KISS, featuring members Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley, and PeterChriss were inducted into the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame.



For more information on the date and time, or attending the gala, please see the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts webpage.



