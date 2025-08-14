BEVERLY HILLS—Although the headquarters of the auction company Heritage Auctions is located in Dallas, it also has an office in Beverly Hills. The company recently hired a new director to lead the entertainment department at the Beverly Hills office, serving as the head of client relations and business development. The name of this new director is Julia Lauren Batlle.



She is a resident of Los Angeles. Before being hired by Heritage Auctions, Julia Lauren Batlle worked for the talent agency William Morris Endeavor in Los Angeles as the Chief of Staff for the agency’s talent division. She is a graduate of Southern Methodist University’s Meadows School of the Arts, from which she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, as well as minors in Arts Management and Italian.