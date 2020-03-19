UNITED STATES−President Trump announced the implementation of the Defense Production Act in a press release on Wednesday, March 18.

This new bill will give the federal government the authority to request manufacturers to ramp up the production of much needed medical supplies such as surgical masks, ventilators, respirators, and will also allow for the expansion of hospital capacity in an effort to combat the Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19 which originated in Wuhan, China.

During the press release, a reporter asked President Trump if he saw the nation as being on a wartime footing? President Trump replied that he was, “in a sense, a wartime President.”

In a Tweet, President Trump stated,

“I want all Americans to understand, we are at war with an invisible enemy, but that enemy is no match for the spirit and resolve of the American people…”

President Trump has been working closely with the Center for Disease Control (CDC) giving updates and publicly answering questions. The CDS has also been on hand in these press releases to answer some of the health-related questions.

Reports indicate that as of Wednesday morning, there have been 6,519 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. 114 deaths have been reported as a result of the virus.

President Trump received criticism on social media at the onset of the virus in February indicating that the President was not taking it seriously. President Trump at that time accused Democrats of sensationalizing and politicizing the coronavirus.

The CDC reports for the 2019-2020 regular flu season are as follows:

36,000,000 – 51,000,000 cases of the seasonal flu were reported

17,000,000 – 24,000,000 medical visits for the season flu

370,000 – 670,000 flu related hospitalizations

22,000 – 55,000 flu deaths

More details can be found on the CDC web page.

In Wednesday’s press conference, President Trump also announced the agreement between U.S. and Canadian authorities to close the northern border between the U.S. and Canada to all non-essential travelers in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

On Tuesday’s press release, President Trump announced the expansion of telephone communications such as Teledoc and Skype to be permitted through Medicaid along with a stimulus package. The intention is to boost the economy with an $8.3 billion package to be used in the health care system in the response of the pandemic which would include 14 days paid sick days to workers, boosts in unemployment, and increased food assistance for those in need.

In addition, President Trump is requesting $300 billion for small businesses who may suffer as a result of the pandemic, such as small restaurants who must ban dine-in services.

The Trump administration also called for a “small business interruption loan program” intended for those businesses with fewer than 500 employees to cover a six-week payroll period capped at $1,540 per week or $80,000 annually.

The Dow reportedly rose 1,000 points as President Trump announced the $1 Trillion stimulus package that would provide $50 billion for lending to airlines and a proposal that calls for $150 billion to assist “other severely distressed sectors of the U.S. economy” secured through loan guarantees.