HOLLYWOOD HILLS—The host of the CBS game show, “The Price is Right,” Bob Barker died at his Hollywood Hills home on Saturday, August 26. The host was 99. Barker hosted the series from 1972 to 2007. He previously hosted the game series “Truth or Consequences for 19 years from 1956 to 1975. Parker was replaced by actor Drew Carey who has hosted the series since Parker’s retirement in 2007.

Robert William Barker was born on December 19, 1923 in Darrington, Washington. He joined the United States Navy Reserve in 1943 during World War II to train as a fighter pilot, but did not go into combat. He worked at KTTS-FM Radio while in college in Springfield, Missouri. He hosted “The Bob Barker Show” for 6 years in Burbank, California.

In September 1999, Barker had surgery for a blocked left carotid artery. He suffered a stroke in May 2002 and suffered several instances of skin cancer. He received stitches after taking a fall at his LA home.

Barker became a comedic icon for his appearance in the Adam Sandler comedy “Happy Gilmore” where he portrayed a foul-mouth golfer who assaulted Adam’s character in the movie. He also made appearances in the TV series “The Nanny” and the CBS soap “The Bold and the Beautiful.” He won a total of 14 Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Game Show Host for “The Price is Right.” He released his autobiography, “Priceless Memories” in April 2009.

He married Dorothy Jo Gideon for 36 years until her death from lung cancer at the age of 57 in 1981. He was an animal activist informing the public to get their pets sprayed or neutered at the end of each episode of “The Price is Right.” According to reports, Barker died of natural causes. He will be buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Hollywood Hills.