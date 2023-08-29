WASHINGTON DC—On Monday, August 28, the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) located at 700 Pennsylvania Avenue NW in Washington DC confirmed first by The New York Post that the NARA has knowledge of classified information contained in approximately 5,400 emails belonging to then Vice President Joe Biden using pseudonym/fake/alternate emails.

On January 23, the Ranking Member of the Permanent Subcommittee of Investigations, Ron Johnson (R-WI), and Charles E. Grassley Ranking Member on the Judiciary of the U.S. Senate sent a letter via electronic submission to Ms. Debra Steidel Wall, the Acting Archivist for the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) located at 700 Pennsylvania Avenue NW in Washington DC. Page one of the letter is as follows:



“We write today relating to the discovery of ‘documents marked classified from Joe Biden’s vice presidency’ that have been found at multiple locations. Since July 30, 2021, we have raised concerns about whether then-Vice President Joe Biden stored and archived government records in compliance with federal records laws. We request that NARA provide full transparency regarding its involvement, knowledge, and role with respect to the existence of these classified and unclassified documents.”



By way of background, on June 7, 2021, we requested that NARA provide documents in furtherance of our investigation into the Biden family’s financial dealings and potential conflicts of interest. NARA declined to provide those records.

On July 30, 2021, and June 28, 2022, we asked the White House about then-Vice President Joe Biden’s use of non-government email for government business, the transmission of government information to his son, Hunter Biden, and compliance with federal records laws. To date, the White House has failed to respond to those requests.”



Page two of the letter, along with a February 2, deadline, the request includes the following places these classified documents may be found including the following information:



“A timeline of NARA’s interactions relating to the discovery of records, including those marked classified, from Joe Biden’s vice presidency with the White House, Department of Justice, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Homeland Security, NARA Office of Inspector General, Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, Joe Biden’s attorneys, and any other federal or private entity involved.”



According to the letter, Senators Grassley and Johnson asked many questions of the NARA including, but not limited to the specific locations of all classified documents, the quantity, and if these documents have been requested by the NARA. The Senators asked the following questions:



“Has there been any other instance in which NARA was apprised of or discovered that records marked classified from Joe Biden’s vice presidency were located outside a government facility?,” “Has NARA requested the White House to provide all documents that include pseudonyms and email addresses listed below that then-Vice President Biden Used?”



The pseudonym names used with said emails include but are not limited to Robin Ware, Robert L. Peters, JRB Ware, and 67stingray.