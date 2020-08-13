WESTWOOD—Primo’s Donuts, owned by three generations of the same family, is going to take over the former Stan’s Donuts location in Westwood Village in this fall, according to the press release by Bel Mar Brandings.

Stan’s Donuts in Westwood, a friendly local competitor of Primo’s Donuts for over 55 years, closed permanently in April due to financial difficulty caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

Primo’s Donuts’ founder and owner couple Ralph and Celia Primo posted on Instagram with the comment upon Stan’s Donuts’ close: “We were so upset when we heard that Stan’s had decided to close its doors early due to COVID-19…The location in the heart of Westwood Village is so iconic, and we are honored to have a chance to open our doors here.”

Primo’s Donuts was founded in 1956, and got various media’s coverage including The Los Angeles Times, KTLA, and Eater LA. Food Insider rated the shop as “Best Doughnuts in Los Angeles 2019.” Their menu includes the new product “Hawaiian Filled Donuts,” and they are now offering order delivery with DoorDash, Grubhub, Postmates, and Uber Eats.

Primo’s Donuts’ expansion plans in Los Angeles area are underway, including a planned location in Culver City. Below is their contact.

Phone: (310) 478-6930

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/primosdonutsla/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/primosdonuts/