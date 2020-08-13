WASHINGTON D.C. — A D.C. woman who was charged with financial fraud presented in federal court on a one-count criminal complaint on Tuesday, August 11.

Maxine Williams, 48, of Washington, D.C., was accused of stealing $100,000 of donor checks from a local non-profit organization in the District of Columbia where she was employed as an administrative assistant from February 2015 to March 2018.

Williams was responsible for replying to the email, processing donation checks, and mailing checks to vendors, service providers and individuals.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, the non-profit organization first noticed the unusual situation after six donation checks of a total value of $18,000 had been stolen in March 2018. It later questioned Williams who admitted that she deposited four checks into her personal Bank of America account.

The affidavit and criminal complaint alleged that from November 2015 to May 2016, she secretly deposited 21 checks with a total value of $11,702 to her account, and from February 2016 through December 2017, another 123 checks with a total value of $110,830 were transferred to her account as well.

Williams appeared in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia on August 11 before United States Magistrate Judge Robin M. Meriweather.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service’s Washington Division and the Metropolitan Police Department. The allegation of Williams’ continuously embezzling money from the organization is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kondi Kleinman, and the case is still under investigation.