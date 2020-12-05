BEVERLY HILLS— Businesswoman and Actress, Priscilla Ann Presley 75, who was married to Elvis Presley, has sold her European Style Estate, on December 2—. The property was listed for 16 million and closed for an offer of $13 million, after only 4 months on the market.

The property was reported to have “a cozy atmosphere” with several rooms for socializing, and an acre of landscape, and is tucked in a private area of Beverly Hills. The home has a separate entrance guest house that sits above the garage.

On the inside of this Estate there is a formal dining and living area, and library, with views of lush lawns, gardens, and terraces.

The master suite has his and her bathrooms and a private terrace. This home features a stone staircase, arched door entries, and French doors. The home has a tennis court, swimming pool, and an outdoor fireplace.

Mr. Peter Zimble and Mr. Dan Beder of Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer of this Mansion. Jonah Wilson of Hilton & Hyland held the estate listing.