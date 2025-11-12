BERKELEY—On November 10, violent protests broke out at a Turning Point USA (TPUSA) event held on the UC campus. The event was held on the two-month anniversary of the TPUSA’s founder, Charlie Kirk, drawing close to 2,000 people. Some agitators were there disrupting everything while the rest of the people were there mourning and celebrating the life and legacy of Charlie Kirk.

Protesters, and ANTIFA members set fires, robbed and assaulted people around Zellerbach Hall on the Berkeley campus, leading to the arrest of at least six.



TPUSA spokesperson, Andrew Kolvet posted about the event on his X social media page.



“Despite Antifa thugs blocking our campus tour stop with tear gas, fireworks, and glass bottles, we had a packed house in the heart of dep blue UC Berkeley. God bless these brave students,” signed “For Charlie.”



Reports indicate that Muslim rapper, and far-left extremist, Jihad Dphrepaulezz, also known as, “A.R. The Believer,” of Oakland, was arrested after severely beating and robbing a TPUSA supporter. Dphrepaulezz reportedly grabbed a chain necklace off an attendee, starting a fight that left a Charlie Kirk supporter, covered in blood.

He is/was reportedly an employee of California Department of Public Health. Dphrepaulezz has a LinkedIn profile that confirms this information.



Unverified reports indicate that the singer, Xavier Dphrepaulezz, aka, “Fantastic Negrito,” from Oakland is the uncle of Jihad Dphrepaulezz.



Frontlines TPUSA caught the altercation on video.



A former USC student, Jay Eduardo Maytorrena, 22, was arrested for trespassing and resisting arrest/obstructing an officer.



Christopher Joseph Benton, 48, who was not affiliated with USC, was arrested for having an unlawful presence on campus and resisting arrest/obstructing an officer.



In addition four unnamed women, were also arrested for felony vandalism.







