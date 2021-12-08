BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills and the Beverly Hills Police Department is inviting the public for a special Town Hall meeting with new Beverly Hills Chief of Police Mark G. Stainbrook on Sunday, December 12.

Stainbrook takes over for Interim Police Chief Dominick Rivetti, who took over after Sandra Spagnoli abruptly resigned in April 2020.

Chief Stainbrook conducted a swearing-in ceremony on Monday, December 6 for 4 laterals and 1 pre-service officer. The BHPD are recruiting lateral and pre-service officers. Go to joinbhpd.org for more information or call 310-285-2134 / 310-285-2123 to speak directly with our Personnel & Training Unit.

There will be two opportunities for residents to ask questions to the new Police Chief:

In-person from 11am-12pm

Virtually 1pm-2pm

The meetings can be viewed on BHTV Spectrum Channel 10 or beverlyhills.org/live. Questions can be submitted ahead of time by emailing: BHPDTownHall@beverlyhills.org.