MALIBU—The Malibu Community Services Department is offering day camps, Monday through Wednesday, December 20 through December 29 at Malibu Bluffs Park during the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SM-MUSD) winter break. Registration is now open at MalibuCity.org/Register.

According to a news release from the city of Malibu website, the sports camps include baseball, softball, multi-sport and soccer will be presented in a training environment to deliver each sport’s core skills in morning and afternoon sessions. City staff will supervise participants from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. if participants are registered for both morning and afternoon sessions.

Malibu will administer capacity limits, physical distancing, hand-washing, and sanitizing requirements that follow the LA County Department of Public Health COVID-19 guidelines. Program participants are required to wear a face covering throughout the program. Parents must wear a face covering during drop-off and pick-up.

Visit MalibuCity.org/DayCamps for more information. For questions, contact Recreation Coordinator Adrianna Fiori at AFiori@MalibuCity.org or 310-456-2489, ext. 239.