SHERMAN OAKS—Pumpkin patches will be open in the Los Angeles County for people to buy their pumpkins to put out on display for Halloween.

Steve Reiners, a horticulture expert, suggests storing pumpkins in an environment that has temperature around 50-55 degrees Fahrenheit. He also emphasized that people need to handle pumpkins carefully, while designing them, as the process can be difficult at times.

Reiners noted you use Clorox bleach to keep the pumpkin from getting black and moldy on the inside.

Pumpkin patches in the area open for business include:

Tina’s Pumpkin Patch – 818-495-8750

Mr. Jack O’ Lanterns Pumpkins – 844-452-2567

Shawn’s Pumpkin Patch – 323-325-6314