CALIFORNIA – On Thursday, June 25, LAPD patrol officers responded to an Assault with a Deadly Weapon radio call at 111th Street and Towne Avenue in the City of Los Angeles. Officers on scene observed potential suspects fleeing on the 10900 block of South Avalon Boulevard and pursued chase on foot.

At least one of the suspects shot at the officers while being chased on the foot pursuit. Officers did not return fire at the suspects due to the fact that neither officer were struck by bullets. The officers established a perimeter and detained several suspects who were subsequently identified to be involved in the initial Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

One AR-15 type rifle was recovered from the crime scene along with ballistic evidence to support that a shooting had occurred. One of the suspects involved in the shooting who fired a weapon at pursuing officers has been identified as 25 year old Quamontae Smith. He was arrested and booked for Attempted Murder on Thursday, June 25 at approximately 7:30 a.m.

Bail for the defendant has been set at $1,000,000. The investigation is preliminary and still ongoing.

Anyone with any additional information about the shooting should contact the Los Angeles Police Department Robbery-Homicide Division at (213)486-6890. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.