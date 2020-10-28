TOPANGA CANYON—Firefighters extinguished an expanding brush fire in Topanga Canyon on Tuesday, October 27, in what potentially marked the first wildfire of many throughout Los Angeles, due to strong Santa Ana winds persisting throughout the county.

Los Angeles County Fire Department units moved in on the fire at 11:23 a.m., according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman.

Firefighters on the scene declared the brush fire had spread a quarter acre in light brush on 21065 Winfield Rd, and was noted to be continuing at a slow rate.

Firefighters extinguished the flames by 11:34 p.m.

Topanga Canyon resident, Jasmine Pennamma, responded with uneasy concern to the blaze tweeting:

“Brush fire off Topanga. I did this to myself didn’t I,” she tweeted. “Worst. Day. Ever.”

The fire comes as formidable Santa Ana winds arrive throughout Los Angeles, threatening possible wildfires and rough surf throughout the county.

Cal Fire has put red flag warnings into effect, and augmented its personnel in preparation for the potential environmental adversities that lay ahead.

Los Angeles Emergency Management officials have declared a state of high alert.