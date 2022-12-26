INGLEWOOD—The Los Angeles Rams had a resounding 51-14 victory over the Denver Broncos on Christmas Day, at SoFi Stadium. The Rams gave 71,500 loyal fans a Christmas gift by crushing Denver from the opening kickoff. Los Angeles jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.

The Rams and their fans have experienced a disappointing season, after winning Super Bowl LVI. They played like the Super Bowl Champs dominating in a way the fans hoped for all year.

Broncos Quarterback Russell Wilson was intercepted twice in his first three attempts. Rams fans showed no sympathy to the former Seattle Seahawks QB who was sacked six times.

“That’s what you work towards, to see it come to life on a night like this, you’re really happy for them,” said Rams Head Coach Sean McVay. The Rams led 41-6 before Denver scored their only touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

Rams Quarterback Baker Mayfield had another strong outing, going 24 of 28 for 230 and a pair of touchdowns. Tight End Tyler Higbee was dominant with two touchdowns, bowling over Broncos defenders with reckless abandon.

Even the Rams running attack was on point. Cam Akers ran for three TDs on 118 yards. Bobby Wagner made the play of the game lurking behind Denver’s Greg Dulcich. Wagner jumped the route stepping in front of Dulcich, picking off his former Seahawks teammate Wilson.

“I told him that if we ever played against one another, I’d get him,” said Wagner. Rookie Cobie Durant punctuated the beatdown with an 85-yard interception return for a touchdown.

The Rams are out of the playoff hunt at a mark of 5-10, but their impressive win means they avoid becoming the first defending Super Bowl champion to lose 11 games.

On New Year’s Day, the Rams will play the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers are the home team, so the Rams will be playing the role of spoiler. Kickoff is at 1:25 p.m.