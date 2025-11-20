INGLEWOOD–As Seattle Seahawks kicker Josh Meyers attempted a game winning 61-yard field goal attempt as time expired, RAMS HOUSE was chaotic as the kick sailed wide right. The Los Angeles Rams pervailed over the visiting Seahawks, 21-19 at Sofi Stadium on Sunday, November 16.

The Rams just love facing Sam Darnold. Last season, the Rams defense smothered him as a member of the Minnesota Vikings in last year’s NFC divisional playoff game.

Darnold threw a whopping four interceptions to the Rams defense, which carried the team on this particular Sunday.

The victory moved the Rams (8-2) into first place in the NFC West and extended their win streak to five games.

Leading 21-19 with 2:23 remaining after Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III’s 1-yard rushing touchdown, the Rams got the Seahawks down to one timeout with 1:51 remaining, but couldn’t convert the 3rd and 10 from their own 49.

However, punter Ethan Evans’ ensuing kick traveled 50 yards and landed out of bounds at the Seahawks’ own 1-yard line.

Seattle moved into position at the end of the ensuing series for a 61-yard try by kicker Jason Myers with one second left, but Myers missed short.

Running back Kyren Williams rushed 12 times for 91 yards and one touchdown in the win, cracking the Top 10 in franchise history in rushing yards with his performance. He had carries of 30 and 34 yards in the game, the latter marking Williams’ longest of the season.

Matthew Stafford threw two touchdown passes as his remarkable season continues. Stafford is a MVP candidate at this point of the season.

Davante Adams had his 10th touchdown of 2025, his present has been key to the Rams success.

Starting with Kinchens’ interception on Seattle’s third snap, Darnold had another nightmare afternoon against the Rams’ defense.

The USC product and Orange County native struggled against LA twice last season with the Minnesota Vikings, getting sacked nine times in the Rams’ playoff win.

Adams scored on his 1,000th career reception and former Seahawks tight end Colby Parkinson caught a 6-yard TD pass early in the fourth quarter for the Rams, who didn’t have a drive longer than 25 net yards in the final three quarters.

It does get any easier from here on out, the Rams host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football. The pivotal match up of these two NFC heavyweights is a potential Playoff preview. Kickoff is slated for 5:00 PM, the game will air on NBC.