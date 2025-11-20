LOS ANGELES–LeBron James had 11 points and 12 assists in the first game of his unprecedented 23rd NBA season, and Luka Doncic had 37 points and 10 assists in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 140-126 victory over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, November 18 at Crypto.com Arena.

40-year-old James made his season debut in the Lakers’ starting lineup and played 30 minutes after missing training camp and their first 14 games due to sciatica.

James didn’t take long to find the flow: He put on a playmaking clinic in the second half, and Doncic scored 17 points in the third quarter while the Lakers pulled away from Utah.

Austin Reaves added 26 points as the Lakers improved to 11-4 with their third straight victory. One of the leagues best NBA teams so far.

James made a driving layup in the third quarter to extend his streak of double-digit scoring performances to a record 1,293 games — every game in which he has played since Jan. 6, 2007. The four-time NBA champion didn’t score again, but the Lakers moved comfortably ahead.

Bronny James played the final 3:33 and hit a 3-pointer.

The Jazz and Lakers will play on Sunday in Utah.