INGLEWOOD– The Los Angeles Rams pummeled the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 34-7 at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, November 23. Matthew Stafford was sensational, leading the Rams to their sixth victory in a row.

At a mark of (9-2), Los Angeles sheer domination has them standing alone atop the NFC as the NO. 1 Seed, as well as a favorite to reach Super Bowl LX. Stafford has emerged as the MVP front runner, he completed 25 of his 35 passes for 273 yards and three touchdowns.

In what was supposed to be a potential playoff preview between two NFC division leaders, it proved to be a blowout from the kickoff.

After forcing Tampa Bay to punt on its opening possession, the Rams proceeded to march 80 yards down the field and cap off a 10-play drive with a Stafford touchdown pass to Davante Adams.

That was the first of two touchdowns for the duo in the opening half, while Stafford piled up three scores through the air overall.

Not to be overshadowed, the defense also got in on the fun. In the first quarter, corner Cobie Durant ripped the football away from tight end Cade Otton and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown.

Rams- Super Bowl bound? After the 34-7 mauling of Baker Mayfield and the Bucs-this team has the look. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles blowing a 21-point lead to the Dallas Cowboys earlier on Sunday, has boosted Los Angeles to the top spot in the NFC coming out of Week 12.

Bucs Quarterback Baker Mayfield was knocked out of the game after he suffered a left shoulder injury in the first half, and would not return in the deflating loss. Dropping their third loss in a row, the Bucs record is (6-5) while there playoff prospects are in jeopardy in a congested NFC.

Stafford is the betting favorite to win NFL MVP, and it’s easy to see why. The Rams quarterback began the night completing his first 12 pass attempts, which allowed Los Angeles to easily build up a lead over the Bucs.

Incluiding a brilliant no-look TD pass to Tight End Colby Parkinson. The “MVP!” chants were loud and present at SoFi Stadium as Matthew Stafford was putting on the full display of what has turned his 17th NFL season into his best yet.

Hands down the play of the night belongs to Rams Defensive Back Cobie Durant.

Durant ripped the ball away from Otton. As Otton bobbled the ball when trying to make the catch, the Rams corner was able to get his hands in there and rip it away. Durant then had a relatively easy lane to the end zone for a 50-yard pick six, which was more like a rip six.

This was Durant’s second career interception return for a touchdown. A relentless defense is what the Rams have displayed all season.

It seems as if we have finally found our kicker. Harrison Mevis is now 13-for-13 on extra points, and he got to try his first two field goal attempts and knocked those through from 40 and 52 yards.

The Rams run of winning six games in a row will be tested, heading to Carolina to face the Panthers in Week 13.