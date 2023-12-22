INGLEWOOD– on a rainy night at SoFi, the Los Angeles Rams faced off against the visiting New Orleans Saints. With matching (7-7) records, the winner would maintain a lead for the final Wildcard spot in the NFC. Playoff race. The Rams earned a 30-22 victory on Thursday, December 21.

To cap off a 14 play 95 yard Drive on their opening possession Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford threw a two yard touchdown Dart to wide receiver sensation Puka Nacua for the games opening score.

The Rams defense was Stout and nasty, Kobie Turner got a sack on Derek Carr. Showing great resolve and tenacity, the Saints responded with a 45-yard connection between Carr and Rashid Shasheed for a TD- cutting the Rams lead to 10-7.

Matthew Stafford found breakout WR Demarcus Robinson’s toe-tap touchdown catch extended Los Angeles Rams’ Robinson caught the ball in the endzone, managing to get both feet in bounds.

the Rams piled up 244 yards in the opening half while taking a 17-7 lead at intermission.

Matthew Stafford has been incredible the past 4 weeks. Putting up remarkable stats, such as his 14 touchdown passes compared to one interception. Thursday night was no exception. He becomes the first quarterback in franchise history to put up two touchdowns and no interceptions in four straight games.

Robinson had a big half with 82 yards on six catches. Kyren Williams carried the ball for 104 yards and a TD.

Wide Receiver Puka Nacua added to his record-breaking rookie campaign. It is his fourth game where he has caught for more than 100 yards. He scored a touchdown. Nacua caught 9 receptions for 164 yards and a TD.

Once a playoff afterthought after a 3-6 start, Sean McVay’s crew has now won four of its last five games to make a serious postseason push. But with a crowded field clawing for two spots, there’s little room for error down the stretch.

On third-and-6 near midfield, Carr was locked onto tight end Juwan Johnson, who was running a route across the middle of the field. Carr didn’t see a lurking Jordan Fuller. Fuller and all the safety had to do was wait for the ball to hit his hands, reel in the pass, and get going the opposite direction.

Unfortunately, those pesky Saints refused to go quietly. A Derek Carr touchdown pass and successful two-point conversion made it a one position game with 3 minutes remaining in the game.

Nacua recovered the onside kick, and lowered his shoulder on a reverse, pounding his way to a first down, brushing off contact securing the win.

After starting December by signing a record $700 million contract to join the Los Angeles Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani is now getting attention for supporting another team in the City of Angels.

The two-way star was at SoFi Stadium before the “Thursday Night Football” matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams. He was gifted a custom Rams jersey bearing his name with the No. 17 — the number he wore with the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles improve to (8-7) on the season. Currently in the sixth spot in the wild NFC Playoff chase, the visit the New York Giants on New Year’s Eve at MetLife Stadium.