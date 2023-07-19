SANTA MONICA—The identity of the pilot killed in a red and white Twin-engine Cessna T310R that was scheduled to land in Santa Monica and crashed in Santa Fe, New Mexico has been released on Wednesday, July 19.

Randolph Sherman, 72, was the pilot of the aircraft that crashed into a residence near El Sol Court and the I-25 frontage road in Santa Fe. Sherman was a renowned plastic surgeon and professor at the University of Southern California. He was headed to his home in Santa Monica according to flight data and owned the aircraft.

Angel Flight West which is an organization that provides free flights to people in need of medical services wrote on Facebook shortly after Sherman was pronounced dead.

“Angel Flight West is honored to carry on Dr. Sherman’s legacy of aviation and health care, bridging the gap between home and health for the patients and families who need us,” the organization’s statement read.

Sherman left the Santa Fe Regional Airport at approximately 9:03 a.m. By 9:05 a.m. he called to report “left engine failure.” Police state that they do not believe anyone else was on board at the time of the crash.

Air Traffic Control revealed details of the pilot’s final moments before the accident occurred:

Sherman: “5-1-Charilie’s got an engine failure.”

Tower: “Say again.”

Sherman: “5-1-Charlie’s got an engine failure.”

Tower: “5-1-Charlie, Roger. You can make a left turn to runway 33.”

Sherman: “Roger, 5-1-Charlie.”

Tower: “5-1-Charlie, you’re clear to land on any runway you want. Winds are calm.”

Sherman: “5-1-Charlie, let me get some altitude.”

Tower: “5-1-Charlie, that would be one engine?”

Sherman: “One engine.”

Tower: “Roger.”

Tower: “5-1-Charlie, Runway 33 is just off your left side, that might be the closest one for you. 2 is a little bit further to the north, but your choice.”

Tower: “Crash Rescue 1. Appears the aircraft is down, but well off the field – about two miles off the approach end. I can’t tell exactly where it is, but there is a large plume of smoke.”

Moments after he made his report, he crashed into the home which caused a fire. Within 10 minutes fire officials arrived on the scene to contain the flames. Hot spots did remain after the flames were contained. There was no one in the building at the time of the accident.

Investigators are still gathering information to see if there is a homeowner for the residence.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are conducting an investigation into the accident.