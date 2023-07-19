LOS ANGELES—On Wednesday, July 19, at approximately 12:00 a.m., a couple was approached at Chris and Eddy’s hamburger restaurant located at 5539 Sunset Boulevard, by a woman with her infant. She surrendered her baby over to the couple, indicating that she could no longer care for the infant.

The couple the infant was surrendered to, then brought the baby to the Beverly Hills Police Department who indicated that this was technically out of their jurisdiction. The infant appeared to be approximately one month old.



According to California law, parents and legal guardians may confidentially surrender an infant less than three days old to any hospital/emergency room/fire station.



If the baby/child(ren) have not been abused/neglected/traumatized, the parent or allocated guardian may surrender the baby without fear of arrest or prosecution for child abandonment.



Canyon News reached out to the Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD) for a statement and more information. The Acting Public Information Officer, Sergeant Jeff Newman, have not heard back in time for print.