HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Friday, April 9, Earl Simmons, otherwise known as the rapper DMX, has died at the age of 50 after suffering from cardiac arrest. He passed away at White Plains hospital in New York.

Simmons family released a statement that read:

“Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart, and we cherish the times we spent with him.”

DMX was a Grammy nominated rapper who held number 1 albums from the late 1990’s to the early 2000’s. The hit single, Ruff Ryder anthem sky rocketed him to the top of the charts in the late 1990s. In his later years, he was troubled with drug addictions due to childhood trauma.

Simmons was born on December 18, 1970 in Mount Vernon, New York City and was the only child to Arnett Simmons and Joe Barker. In his autobiography, “E.A.R.L.: The Autobiography of DMX,” he wrote that he was often found in group homes and juvenile detention in his teenage years.

DMX was also an actor who appeared in films, such as 1998’s “Belly,” 2000 “Romeo Must Die” and 2001 “Exit Wounds.” His last album was 2015’s “Redemption of the Beast.