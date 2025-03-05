FOREST HILL, TEXAS—On March 4, GH Live Reports gave the following update on the shooting death of Hoodfame rapper, Chuckie Smith, also known as, “Lil Ronnie,” and his young daughter. Sheldon Johnson, 53, has been identified as one of the two suspects who may be responsible for the deaths.

Surveillance footage was released on the X social media page of STREETWORKS85NAWF by DRE HOVA that captured the rapper running from his assailant.



On March 3, at 10:45 a.m. Rapper, Lil Ronnie, 30, and his five-year-old daughter, were fatally shot at Slappy’s Express Car Wash located at 6500 Forest Hill Drive. The following information came directly from a press release from Forest Hill Police Department (FHPD) Police Chief, David Hernandez.



The Forest Hill Police Department is investigating a double homicide-Capital Murder-in Forest Hill, TX.



“On March 3, 2025, at approximately, 10:49, Forest Hill police were dispatched to a shooting incident at a local car wash in the 6500 block of Forest Hill Drive. Upon arrival, officers began providing life-saving measures to two victims, but tragically, both were pronounced dead at the scene.



The Texas Rangers are spearheading this investigation with the assistance of the Forest Hill Criminal Division, Fort Worth Police Department, Everman Police Department, Kennedale Police Department, and Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office.



This marks the fourth and fifth reported homicides for Forest Hill, compared to zero last year.



Active Warrant: A suspect has been identified in connection with this incident, and an active Capital Murder warrant has been issued. Currently, we are not ready to release all of the information on the suspects as the investigation continues.



Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect’s whereabouts can contact the Forest Hill Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 817-531-5250 (Option 5) or by email at policeinvestigations@foresthilltx.org. Please reference report number 25FDPD01831.”