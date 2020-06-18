MANHATTAN­­, NY—Police have apprehended the suspect Rashid Brimmage who randomly attacked a 92-year-old woman in Manhattan on Friday, June 12. The woman spoke out about the attack on Tuesday, June 16.

The woman, who didn’t want to give her name due to the safety reason, was a retired teacher and has lived in Manhattan for more than 50 years. On June 12, she was on Third Avenue between 15th Street and 16th Street in Gramercy Park when Brimmage pushed her to the ground causing her to strike her head on a fire hydrant at 3:23 p.m.

The woman was attacked on the head and thought she was hit by a brick at the beginning. She fell down on the street and was later sent to Mount Sinai Beth Israel hospital. The woman said now she doesn’t want to walk on that street alone since she is too scared and doesn’t feel safe.

The assault was caught on the surveillance camera and posted by New York Police Department on Twitter on June 16 and the Police Department announced Brimmage had been taken into custody later that day.

Rashid Brimmage, the 31-year-old suspect, has been charged with assault after attacking the woman. He has reportedly been arrested more than 100 times for crimes including assault, harassment, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, and sexual abuse. He will return to Court at the end of July for the arrest which happened earlier this year.