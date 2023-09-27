MALIBU—The city released the list of recipients of grants for the Fiscal Year 2023/2024 General Fund Grant Program which awards grants each year to local non-profit organizations whose efforts benefit the community on its website on Monday, September 25.

“As a part of the annual budgeting process, the City Council has regularly set aside funds that can be granted to worthy recipients,” said Mayor Bruce Silverstein. “In making recommendations to the full City Council, the Administration & Finance Subcommittee, on which I sit with Councilmember Doug Stewart, we used as a guide that funds should be granted to causes that are both Malibu-based and provide a benefit to the Malibu community. We were blessed with many worthy local causes, and we recommend some level of award to all applicants that satisfied our criteria for a grant, which the City Council unanimously approved.”

Recipients include:

-Aurelia Foundation $2,000

-Boys and Girls Club Malibu $45,500

-California Wildlife Center $7,500

-Cavallo Foundation $8,500

-Children’s Lifesaving Foundation $5,000

-Emily Shane Foundation $5,000

-Esperance Center $1,500

-Friends of Malibu Urgent Care $10,000

-Malibu Adamson House Foundation $10,000

-Malibu Aquatics Foundation $7,500

-Malibu Community Labor Exchange $10,000

-Malibu Elementary School PTA $20,000

-Malibu Foundation $5,000

-Malibu Friends of Music $5,000

-Malibu Search and Rescue $15,000

-Malibu Woman’s Club $7,500

-Poison Free Malibu $5,000

-Sea Save Foundation $5,000

-Webster Elementary School PTA $20,000

-Wishtoyo Foundation $5,000

All submitted applications are reviewed by the City Council’s Administration and Finance Subcommittee, and presented to the Malibu City Council for award during the annual budget approval in June.

For more details about the General Fund Grant Program, visit the website.