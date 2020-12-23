MALIBU —As of December 23 through December 24 a fire weather watch will be in effect in Malibu, California. Along side Malibu, the fire watch will take place in most of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

The Red Flag warning will be in effect to oversee “Santa Monica Mountains, Los Angeles County Mountains,the Angeles National Forest, coastal region stretching into downtown Los Angeles, Santa Clarita, San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys” stated https://www.bing.com/amp/s/patch.com/california/malibu/amp/29157236/red-flag-warning-issued-in-malibu

The National weather service stated the winds are reaching 50-60 mph within the mountains and 55 mph in the coast, followed by low humidity rates can create dangerous fire conditions.

Late Wednesday morning relative humidity is expected to drop to 15%, then fall anywhere between three to ten percent.

Currently in the Santa Monica mountains Humidity levels are at seven to twelve percent.

When ever high winds are expected Southern California Edison may contact those individuals directly, to notify them of having there power potentially shut off. The power outage will be to prevent electrical line damage by the gusty wind which could potentially spark wildfires . Members have the opportunity to see if there power will be off by visiting the utility’s website at www.sce.com/psps.

Southern California Edison recently just rescinded on a possible public safety power shutoff located in Malibu on December 21, however dangerous fire conditions could still take place.

Earlier in the month there was a Red Flag warning for Pointe Dume, as they lost power twice along with huge portions of Ventura County.