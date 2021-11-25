MALIBU—The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Red Flag Warning in the Santa Monica Mountains from 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 24 through 6 p.m. on Friday, November 26.

Widespread critical fire weather conditions are expected in Ventura and Los Angeles counties. The strongest winds are expected Wednesday through Thursday Thanksgiving Day with gusts up to 40 MPH, and some isolated gusts of over 60 in some foothills and valleys. Fuels after this historic heatwave will be at critical levels, with minimum humidities between 2-8 percent. For current and forecast weather and fire conditions, visit NWS LA/Oxnard: https://www.weather.gov/lox.

Fire officials will have augmented staffing in place ready for tactical deployment. The Fire Department’s Red Flag phone hotline, (310) 456-5783, has been updated.

Residents should be prepared in case of a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) occurs due to the red flag conditions, or potential wind-related outrages. Register to receive alerts and notifications from Southern California Edison: http://sce.com/PSPS.

Due to the Red Flag Warning, the City’s Trancas Canyon Park and Charmlee Wilderness Park will be closed on Wednesday, November 24 through Friday, November 26. The Parks will reopen on Saturday, November 27.

Malibu residents should be prepared for potential fires, evacuations, power, and traffic signal outages, downed tree limbs and powerlines, hazardous driving conditions, and debris in the roadway. Drive with caution, especially on canyon roads. Under California law, always approach an intersection with a malfunctioning traffic signal as if it were an all-way stop sign. See preparedness info at: https://ready.lacounty.gov.

Residents are urged to review emergency plans, including evacuation routes and reunification locations, and check emergency supplies for expired batteries, food, and medication, including for pets. Keep the gas tank in your vehicle full. Be sure to know how to manually open your garage door if the power is out. Please check in on neighbors, family, and friends who are elderly or disabled to make sure they are prepared and informed. See more power outage preparedness info at: https://ready.lacounty.gov/power-outage/. Review the City’s Evacuation Plan, evacuation zones, maps, and evacuation terminology (Order, Warning, etc.) at https://www.malibucity.org/evac.

Residents can monitor emergency and weather updates on local AM and FM radio (which will work with hand-crank, solar, battery-powered, and car radios if the power is out). Malibu will send out emergency alerts as needed and post all emergency information on the website www.malibucity.org. All current City alerts are posted at www.MalibuCity.org/alerts. Sign up for alerts at www.MalibuCity.org/news (scroll down to “Alert Center.”). Sign up for LA County emergency alerts at: https://lacounty.gov/emergency/alert-la/.