LOS ANGELES—On a gorgeous Chamber of Commerce afternoon, UCLA pummeled USC, 62-33 at the Coliseum on Saturday, November 20. It was a record setting day for the Bruin’s offense, the most points and yards respectively against the Trojans in their classic 91-year rivalry.

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson had the best game of his career at the perfect moment. DTR threw for 349 yards, four touchdowns from the air, and scored two touchdowns on the ground. The senior even had time to sign an autograph after one of his TD runs for a young fan as the Bruin’s repossessed the Victory Bell, the first time since 2018. DTR responded, “I didn’t think about it, when a kid asks for an autograph I just instinctively do it.” He was rewarded for his kind gesture with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. I’m sure the young fan thought it was sportsmanlike.

It was a moment of pure Bliss for Bruins’ fans to behold, the first victory at the Coliseum since 2018. Absolute humiliation for the Trojans, their defense giving up 11 plays of more than 20 yards, 62 points being the most ever allowed in their storied history

USC must now rebuild after a disappointing 2021 season. Priority number one is finding a new head coach, someone who will revive and restore pride in the proud tradition of USC football.

Kazmier Allen also saved his best performance for the Crosstown Showdown. Besides two touchdown receptions, his 100-yard kickoff return sealed the game as USC was mounting a comeback in the third quarter. UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet had 160 yards on the ground. Another record-breaking stat line, is anyone else seeing a trend?

Head Coach Chip Kelly deserves a great deal for the incredible turnaround for the UCLA football program, no question he remains the coach who will continue to lead the team, molding the young men to success On and off the gridiron.

On the verge of an eight-win season, their first bowl appearance since 2017, adding the sound beating of their crosstown rival. UCLA’s future looks bright among alumni and potential recruits to hopefully lead the Bruins to a Rose Bowl win down the road.

The Bruins improve to (7-4, 5-3 PAC-12) on the season, while USC drops to (4-6, 3-5 PAC-12), as both programs are headed in opposite directions. UCLA is bowl bound for the first time since 2017, concluding their regular season finale against Cal on Saturday night, November 27 at the Rose Bowl. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.

USC has lost four of their last five games, on the bright-side, freshman SC quarterback Jaxson Dart tossed for 325 yards in his debut, replacing the injured Kedon Slovis. Needing a victory desperately in their final two games to salvage a .500 record on the season. BYU visits the Coliseum on Saturday night.