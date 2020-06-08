MALIBU—A red flag warning was issued by the National Weather Service down the Los Angeles coast in the Santa Monica Mountains and Hollywood Hills area. The warning is slated to last from 12 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Monday, June 8.

Winds traveling north to northeast are expected to mainly focus between Malibu and the Hollywood Hills. Gusts are estimated to reach speeds between 40-50 mph, with winds as strong as 55 mph are expected to occur in the Santa Monica Mountains.

Humidity in the area will reach low numbers, most likely in the single digits and low teens in many areas. Along the coast, warm temperatures are expected to be in the 80’s and 90’s.

As a precautionary measure, the City of Malibu will close Trancas Canyon Park until the weather permits. The Lost Hills–Malibu Station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department assured residents as of Monday morning that there are currently no fires in or threatening the area.

A red flag warning notifies that heightened fire weather conditions are occurring in a specific area. It takes into account the combination of strong winds, low humidity and warm temperatures, all elements that can provoke extreme fire behavior. If improper fire ignition were to occur the impact could be critically damaging to wildlife and property.

Characteristics such as vegetation, local climatology, select weather criteria with the combination of critical weather and fuel moisture forecasts all serve as the basis for the issuance of a red flag warning.