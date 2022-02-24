WOODLAND HILLS—On February 22, police reported that multiple people were injured in a home invasion reported at 9:43 a.m. at 5568 Canon Avenue in Woodland Hills.

Citizen reported that officers arrived on the scene by 9:43 a.m. A suspect was detained. At 9:50 a.m. EMS was en route to give aide to the injured.

On February 21, two women were hurt in another home invasion-robbery that occurred at 22146 Mulholland Drive in Woodland Hills at 2:00 a.m.

According to Crimegrade.org, on an average a crime is committed every four hours and forty-three minutes in Woodland Hills. Crime Grade issued the following “grades,” for Woodland Hills.

Violent Crimes: Assault, Robbery, Rape, and Murder C+

Property Crimes: Theft, Vehicle Theft, Burglary, Arson B-

Other Crimes: Kidnapping, Drugs, ID Theft, Vandalism and Animal Cruelty D+

On February 20, at 4:44 p.m. a theft of vehicle occurred on 4800 block of Commons Way in nearby Calabasas, California.

Another theft occurred on Commons Way on February 16, and two thefts occurred on the same day on Calabasas Road. The city of Calabasas is approximately 10 miles from Woodland Hills.

Two out of three suspects in a robbery that occurred on December 11, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. on the 1200 block of South Flower Street in downtown L.A., were wanted for a burglary that occurred in the 23500 block of Calabasas Road in Calabasas.

On January 26, 2022, Jamar Stewart, 31, was taken into custody for multiple counts of robbery. Kenneth Bonds, 18, was also taken into custody for two of the robberies. A third suspect in the latter two robberies is still at large.

In nearby Sherman Oaks, another home invasion occurred on January 6, in the 3800 block of Sherwood Place. Reports indicate that two housekeepers of a social media giant were hospitalize after the house was ransacked and robbed. In this case, the housekeepers, who had their hands zip-tied, knew the suspect and were able positively identify him from doorbell video footage.

Police were investigating reports of what they referred to as, “Flash Mob,” or “smash and grab,” burglaries as far back as November 2021 when the Topanga Mall and Beverly Center became targets of these crimes. Reports indicate that a large group of burglars would swarm into a business grab merchandise and leave with it.

One such robbery occurred on November 23, 2021, when the storefront windows of the Louis Vuitton and Saks Fifth Avenue stores in Beverly Hills were smashed during attempted burglaries.

Beverly Hills Police Sgt. Anthony Adams indicated that the burglars did not get into the building nor was anything stolen in this attempt.

“Multiple suspects traveling in several vehicles descended on the locations and used a sledgehammer to try to break through front windows,” Sgt. Adams stated.