UNITED STATES−On Monday, June 14, Ivory Hecker, a journalist for Fox 26 in Houston, Texas was censored when she attempted to make an announcement during her news update.

“Before we get to that story, I want to let you the viewers know that Fox Corporation has been muzzling me to keep certain information from you, the viewers, and from what I’m gathering, I am not the only reporter being subjected to this. I am going to be releasing some recordings about what goes on behind the scenes at Fox because it applies to you, the viewers. I found a non-profit journalism group called, Project Veritas, that is going to put that out tomorrow, so tune in to them,” said Hecker before discussing breaking news about about the heatwave in the region.

Canyon News spoke reached out to Project Veritas, but did not hear back in time for print. In a form letter to supporters, James O’Keefe of Project Veritas stated:

“Ivory blew the whistle on corporate media wrongdoing because she cares about the viewers. She cares about reporting the truth to The American People. The truth is: Ivory deserves praise for her integrity and sacrifice. She refused to allow corporate interests to come before the viewers or change the way she reports the news.”

O’Keefe reported that Hecker was able to raise $90,000 in less than 24 hours. He interviewed Hecker, who spoke of the suppression of speech after being censored by General Managers and CEOs of certain news stories due to the demographics of their audience.

The Chief of Staff of Project Veritas, @EricSpracklen, shared video footage of Hecker’s report on the Project Veritas Twitter page veritastips@protonmail.com.

Hecker’s weather forecast has garnered a lot of attention with sources posting and reposting her announcement on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, as it made it onto the radio talk show, Rick and Bubba in the morning. She has 43.2 thousand followers. Spracklen’s tweet received 2.1 views/

Tweets by EricSpracklen

Hecker indicated in an interview, that she was assigned to cover news of doctors from a Houston hospital that were sharing facts of possible cures of Hydroxychloroquine.

Dr. Stella Immanuel, who shared positive results from use of the drug. Hecker indicated to O’Keefe that she was being silenced and that is what made her want to come forward regarding the censorship at the Fox Corporation.

A Fox Corporation representative for Fox 26 Houston confirmed to, TheWrap, that Hecker’s statements were true.

“Fox 26 adheres to the highest editorial standards of accuracy and impartiality. This incident involves nothing more than a disgruntled former employee seeking publicity by promoting a false narrative produced through selective editing and misrepresentation.”