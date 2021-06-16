BEVERLY HILLS—On Tuesday, June 15, the Beverly Hills Police Department responded to a report of a robbery that occurred near the 400 block of North Doheny Drive. The incident took place shortly after 8 p.m.

It is alleged that four Black male suspects wearing all black clothing approached a victim. One of the suspects simulated a handgun and stole a watch that was valued at about $300,000 from the victim. The four suspects then fled the scene traveling southbound on Doheny Drive in a gray vehicle that is believed to be a Honda or Toyota.

No injuries were reported to the suspect at the time of the incident. Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the BHPD 24 hour Tip-line at 310-288-2656. Videos, photos or additional information can be submitted to: BHPDInfo@beverlyhills.org.