MALIBU—According to Franklin Lopez of the Los Angeles County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to Kanan Dune Road and Cavalleri Road near Paradise Cove on Tuesday, June 15 at approximately 10:24 p.m. in response to a vehicle crash that caused a brush fire

Fire officials contained the blaze by 10:37 p.m. The size of the fire has not been disclosed.

The crash victim was transported to a local hospital by helicopter at 11:25 p.m. The severity of his injuries has not been released. The incident caused traffic in the northbound lanes of Kanan Dune Road to be closed, but later reopened after debris was cleared from the highway.