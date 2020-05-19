SHERMAN OAKS—On Sunday May 17, at 10:03 p.m. heavy smoke was reported from a one story restaurant in Sherman Oaks located at 14817 West Ventura Boulevard.

According to LAFD, they arrived on the scene around 10:15 p.m. and determined the source of the fire was grease. In the report, it is listed as a fire contained to a duct work.

The fire was contained by 30 firefighters in 16 minutes, according to reports. The firefighters were able to contain the fire to the duct from the kitchen. Thus, the firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to the attic.

According to Margaret Stewart, spokesperson for LAFD, there were no reported injuries and no further details at this time.