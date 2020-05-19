UNITED STATES−The most recent Gallup Poll shows that President Trump’s approval rating has surged during times of crisis.

March 24, 2020, Gallup polls revealed that President Trump’s approval rating among adults in the U.S. rose by five points in less than a month. Sixty percent approve of President Trump’s response to COVID-19 while the President’s job approval rating is up to forty-nine percent as a whole.

According to Gallup, when the nation is under threat, past President’s from Roosevelt to Bush had a boost in their approval ratings, not unlike the 35-point hike President Bush took after the 9-11 Terrorist attack.

Obama’s approval rating only rose seven points following the 2011 death of Osama bin Laden by U.S. Special Forces and rose five points after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. A former deployed Staff Sergeant (SSG) from a U.S. National Guard Special Forces unit, who chose to remain nameless, told Canyon-news that “President Obama would show up for a photo op where soldiers were not in danger and leave without shaking their hands or acknowledging them in any way”.

The Gallup report shows that the President’s approval rating rose among Democrats and Independents as well. Republicans currently stand at a ninety percent approval rating of President Trump, which is actually down. Last January the Republican’s approval rating was up to ninety-four percent.

Gallup cites the President’s handling of the coronavirus for the reason for the high reviews. President Trump’s approval rating has repeatedly gone up in times of crisis.

In February 2019 following the Government shutdown, President Trump’s approval rating increased from thirty-seven percent to forty-four percent due to economic gains being reported.

Another example came in April 2019, when President Trump was cleared of any wrongdoing or collusion with Russia’s attempt to manipulate the outcome of the 2016 Presidential election, President Trump’s approval rating went up six points.

Additionally, when President Trump was fully exonerated in the impeachment inquiry in February 2020, President Trump’s approval rating went up by five points.