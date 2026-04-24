SAN FRANCISCO—On April 22, KRON4 Television Studios hosted the 2026 California Gubernatorial debate. Six Democrats and two Republics took the debate stage in preparation for the Primary Election scheduled for June 2. All eight candidates were graded and ranked by their performance in the first televised gubernatorial debate.

These rankings will matter most in the primary election in June when the top two ranking candidates advance to the General Election scheduled for November 3.

The April 22nd rankings were published first by KRON 4 and the New York Post and are as follows. The candidates are listed from the highest grades to the lowest.

Republicans

Riverside County Sheriff, Chad Bianco: A-

Those ranking him declared that Sheriff Bianco Delivered solid answers and leaned into his law enforcement profile. He held his own defending his decision to seize ballots in Riverside County over numerical discrepancies. His error was his reluctance to commit to endorsing his fellow Republican, should his competitor were to advance to the general election.

Former Fox News host and political strategist, Steve Hilton: B+

Steve Hilton was well spoken. His knowledge of policy was obvious. He gave real life examples with the $24 billion spent on homelessness and how and to whom the funding was given. He skillfully challenged both Katie Porter and Xavier Becerra. His error was frustrating the moderators by speaking over them until they intervened.

Democrats

San Jose Mayor, Matt Mahan: B

Other than Sheriff Bianco, Matt Mahan was the only other elected official on the debate stage. Moderators were impressed with Mahon’s answer to driving down housing costs. “We, in government, we’re often in the way. He then explained how San Jose speed up approval process of building permits.

Former California State Rep. Katie Porter: C

Moderators indicated that “It took guts,” for the former State Rep., to remind the audience that she had already apologized for ‘throwing a tantrum at an employee.’ Katie Porter’s responses were described as “well-rehearsed.” She was not strong on policy. During her time to promote her abilities, she publicly scolded, Steve Hilton telling him that she would “school him if he were a student in her law school class.”

Former State Attorney General, Xavier Becerra: C-

Moderators indicated that the former AG when Xavier Becerra gave Governor Gavin Newsom and “A” for effort on Homelessness. Moderators called Becerra “out of touch,” and unable to defend himself regarding his prior knowledge of his colleague, former State Rep. Eric Swalwell’s alleged sexual misconduct.

“Democrat Party leaders were powerless to act, given that the victims had not filed charges with the police” Becerra stated.

Businessman and Philanthropist, Tom Steyer: D

Moderators indicated Tom Steyer was overly animated and seemed to be overcompensating. And awkward when Steyer attacked Sheriff Bianco’s support for English proficiency tests for truck drivers. Moderators noted this is already the federal standard. Steyer called it “Racial Profiling.” He earned the worst answer when it came to wealth. “Me paying more taxes is not the answer,” Steyer stated.