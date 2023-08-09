MANHATTAN, NEW YORK—The U.S. District Judge, Jennifer Rearden has confirmed that the plea hearing initially scheduled for August 5, for the former Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) Special Agent in Charge of the New York Field Office, Counter-Intelligence Division, Charles McGonigal, has been changed to August 15.

Charles McGonigal, 55, is facing a Federal Indictment for violating U.S. sanctions with a Russian oligarch, Oleg Deripaska.

The following information on the charges against McGonigal comes directly from a press release from the Department of Justice (DOJ) dated January 23, 2023:



“U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said: ‘As alleged, Charles McGonigal, a former high-level FBI official, and Sergey Shestakov, a Court interpreter, violated U.S. sanctions by agreeing to provide services to Oleg Deripaska, a sanctioned Russian oligarch. They both previously worked with Deripaska to attempt to have his sanctions removed, and, as public servants, they should have known better. This Office will continue to prosecute those who violate U.S. sanctions enacted in response to Russian belligerence in Ukraine in order to line their own pockets.’

McGonigal, who retired from the FBI in 2018, was also involved, but never charged in the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential election of President Donald J. Trump.



On January 21, 2023, Charles McGonigal was arrested at JFK airport upon his return from Sri Lanka. He posted a $500,000 bond on his own recognizance and appeared in court with his wife Pamela on January 23.