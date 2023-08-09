WEST HOLLYWOOD—Security Ambassadors are facing scrutiny for being caught engaging in intimate behavior with two women while in uniform as first reported by WeHo Times on Saturday, August 5.

The video was first submitted to WeHo times by what was described as a concerned West Hollywood citizen. Video footage shows two security ambassadors kissing and flirting with two women next to Circus of Books on the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and La Jolla Avenue just before 1 a.m.

In one portion of the video one of the ambassadors appears to barely have his shirt on.

Block by Block, the company that staffs the security guards and is investigating the matter, issued a statement that read:

“We take matters such as this very seriously. Block by Block ambassadors are expected to conduct themselves in a professional manner at all times… This incident is being investigated by our management team and will be addressed according to our company policy.”

Block by Block Security Ambassadors are unarmed and help provide safe passage to residents at night. There are identified by their blue uniforms and act as watchdogs for law enforcement.

West Hollywood residents have shown mixed feelings about the incident. “Probably drunk girls being taken advantage of. The usual.” Peter Blunt wrote on X formerly known as Twitter.

“Typical, our tax dollars hard at work, just not the work we need,” wrote someone by the name of Rob.

Louis D Jacobs wrote on Facebook, “Ambassadors are worthless just like the WeHo politicians that defunded the police and got rid of 2 sheriffs. What did you expect from unarmed bicycle riders?”

Others responded with, “If it’s just a girl saying hi to her boyfriend, who cares. Context needed.”

“This is the only form of corruption I approve of,” said another.