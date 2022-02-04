BEVERLY HILLS—Vanessa Bryant is to be honored at the Sports Bower Brunch for her leadership in the world of sports. The brunch will take place on Tuesday, February 8 in Beverly Hills.

In a statement from the Sports Power Brunch Organization, Bryant, the wife of the late esteemed NBA star Kobe Bryant, will be given the ‘Be Your Own Champion’ award at the event. She will receive the honor for her leadership skills shown through the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.

The Mamba and Mamabacita Sports Foundation was created to honor Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna following their death after their helicopter crashed in January 2020. The basketball legend was traveling in his private helicopter to the Mamba Academy when the crash transpired. Others killed in the crash included a teammate of Bryant’s daughter, a parent and the pilot of the helicopter.

The Mamba and Mamabacita Sports Foundation was created to inspire children to pursue their career in sports and follow their dreams.

The brunch will be a time of remembrance and togetherness, honoring and celebrating women who have changed the world of sports.