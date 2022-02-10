HOLLYWOOD HILLS—Chris Huvane, partner and top talent manager at 360 Management, has died at the age of 47 on Sunday, February 6, Deadline first reported. Huvane, who has been battling depression for years, died by apparent suicide in Los Angeles. He represented a string of Hollywood talents, including Margot Robbie, Zach Braff, Zoey Deutch, Margaret Qualley, Jensen Ackles, Henry Winkler and the late Chadwick Boseman.

Huvane is described as a “lionhearted man” who was “frank and honest in a business where many are not” by Christopher Cantwell, co-creator and co-showrunner of the TV drama “Halt and Catch Fire.”

“He was exceptionally kind, he was remarkably open about his struggles and wore himself on his sleeve. This industry did not deserve a guy like Chris,” Cantwell tweeted.

“We are devastated beyond words this morning, Chris was simply ‘the best of the best,’” his partners at Management 360 said in a statement. “A brilliant manager, consummate colleague and friend, a rock of our company and our culture, beloved by every single person who ever met him,” his business partners added. “It’s an incalculable loss and our hearts go out to his family and friends. We are all better for having known Chris, and we commit to honoring his legacy every day forward.”

Huvane was born in Yonkers, New York and joined the team at Management 360 back in 2010 after multiple career changes, including eight years as GQ Magazines Senior West Coast editor. He was promoted to partner at Management 360 back in 2015.

He is survived by his wife, Cole Huvane and his siblings Slate PR partner Stephen Huvane, CAA partner Kevin Huvane, Robert Huvane, Michael Huvane, Denise Whalen and other family members.

If anyone is contemplating suicide or you know someone who is call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.