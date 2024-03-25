STUDIO CITY—On Sunday, March 24, the Los Angeles Fire Department announced a river rescue transpired at 5:03 p.m. on the Los Angeles River East of Laurel Canyon Boulevard.

LAFD ground and air response, following a sudden rainstorm, had to assist an adult female first discovered in the concrete-lined Los Angeles River flood control channel near Whitsett Avenue. The victim was “less than knee depth” in water that was moving at approximately 15 miles-per-hour, the LAFD indicated.

After being thrown a flotation device and briefly holding onto the lower portion of a 24-foot wooden ladder lowered by the first arriving LAFD crew along the vertical concrete wall of the Los Angeles River, the 35-year-old woman was again swept a short distance downstream by the 15 mile-per-hour flow of storm water, before being rescued by an LAFD Rescue Helicopter crew using a hoist cable and harness.

She and her LAFD rescuer were safely hoisted aboard the aircraft where she received continuous in-flight care for minor injuries, including hypothermia, during direct helicopter transport to an area hospital. The woman has confirmed there were no other persons or animals with her or known by her to be in peril. No additional details about the incident were provided by the LAFD, who gave another update at 5:42 p.m.