SANTA MONICA—On March 19, the Santa Monica City Council approved to move forward with an agreement with Hollywood Community Housing Corporation to add to the city’s supply of affordable and permanent supportive housing.

The proposed projects, which are expected to come back for final approval by the City Council, include approximately 130 units on three city-owned properties at 1217 Euclid Street, 1211-1217 14th Street and 1146 16th Street, in line with the city’s approved Housing Element.

The City’s 2021-2029 Housing Element commits the city of Santa Monica to developing 100 percent affordable housing on specific City-owned sites to meet its share of regional affordable housing. The sites identified in the Housing Element include three surface public parking lots near Wilshire Boulevard and 14th Street. In accordance with the Housing Element, the City released a Request for Proposals (RFP) to evaluate and select a development team qualified to undertake the development of the three sites. An evaluation committee composed of representatives from several City departments and a consultant reviewed proposals from nine teams. Staff recommends the City Council selection of a team led by Hollywood Community Housing Corporation (HCHC) based on the team’s overall experience in development, design, operations, and supportive services, including the strength of its proposal for the sites.

According to a press release from the city’s website, once built, the projects are expected to assist individuals and families making anywhere from 30 to 80 percent of the Area Median Income, as well as individuals experiencing homelessness. Having the projects online will assist the cities goal of Addressing Homelessness and Justice, Equity & Diversity.

The Euclid Street site will include permanent supportive housing for formerly homeless individuals, with The People Concern as the lead supportive service provider. They will provide wrap around supportive services including mental health services, crisis intervention, individual therapy, rehabilitation and therapeutic groups, substance abuse services, life skills education, medication management, benefits assistance and connections to outside services as needed.

“An important part of Santa Monica’s Housing Element is our commitment to dedicate several city-owned properties to advance much-needed affordable housing production,” said Santa Monica Mayor Phil Brock. “I am glad to see these projects moving forward as part of our city’s strategic effort to address homelessness and continue to build a community where all have the ability to live and thrive.”

Hollywood Community Housing Corporation was selected through a competitive bidding process based on experience and other criteria.

Next steps include a community engagement process to allow for input on the design and development plan. A refined proposal incorporating community feedback is expected to return to council for final consideration and approval in 2025.

For more details review the staff report and watch the council meeting.