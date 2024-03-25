MALIBU—On Thursday, March 21, the city of Malibu announced that community members are invited to attend the 2nd annual North Santa Monica Bay (NSMB) State of the Watershed 2024 event on Thursday, April 25. The event will occur at Malibu City Hall from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“Protecting our beautiful natural surroundings is a big part of life in our community and Malibu is committed to securing the future of our watersheds and marine ecosystems,” said Mayor Steve Uhring. “The North Santa Monica Bay State of the Watershed provides a rare opportunity for residents and multiple public agencies to come together to discuss the challenges our local ecosystems face and how we can address them.”

The city of Malibu announced on its website that the event is a collaborative effort with Watershed Coordinator Melina Sempill Watts and the NSMB Watershed Area Steering Committee, including the cities of Calabasas, Westlake Village, and Agoura Hills, Los Angeles County Department of Public Works, and Los Angeles County Flood Control District, along with other local organizations.

Participants will be able to learn about each jurisdiction’s efforts to enhance water quality, increase access to local water supply, and preserve the wildlife and habitats within our shared ecosystem. Speakers will be available for questions on water quality issues, ongoing initiatives, and actions for a healthy and pollution-free watershed.

Seating is limited and RSVPs are required for the free event. RSVP online at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/north-santa-monica-bay-state-of-the-watershed-2024-tickets-861204083597?aff=oddtdtcreator. For those who can’t attend in person, virtual participation options will be available.

For more details on the event, including virtual meeting links, visit: https://malibucity.org/EarthMonth. To learn more about the North Santa Monica Bay Watershed Area at visit: https://safecleanwaterla.org/north-santa-monica-bay-watershed-area/