WEST HOLLYWOOD—On March 6, the city of West Hollywood announced the route of the upcoming Los Angeles Marathon for Sunday, March 17 which is St. Patrick’s Day. The streets will be blocked off for the run from 4 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The route entry will start on Sunset Boulevard at Haven Hurst Drive traveling westbound. The runners will turn south on N. San Vicente/Sunset Boulevard and then turn west on Santa Monica Boulevard at San Vicente Boulevard. All runners will travel south on Doheny Drive, exiting West Hollywood on Doheny Boulevard and Beverly Drive.



Sunset Boulevard, N. Vicente Boulevard, Santa Monica Boulevard, and Doheny Drive will be closed to thru-traffic during the event.



For more information visit the L.A. Marathon website or contact Jesús Heredia who is the Event Services Coordinator for West Hollywood.



“Join us for the 39th running of the Los Angeles Marathon presented by ASICS on March 17, 2024. Participants will set out on our course starting at Dodger Stadium and finishing on the Avenue of the Stars in Century City and not only accomplish a personal goal but also support The McCourt Foundation’s mission to build a healthier world,” reads the LA Marathon website.



The McCourt Foundation was established in 1992 and notes on its website that it is: “Striving to cure neurological diseases while empowering communities to build a healthier world.”



The L.A. Marathon is a 26.2-mile tour to begin at 7 a.m. and is scheduled to end at 6 hours and 30 minutes after the last person crosses the starting line.



The Los Angeles Marathon Weekend starts March 15, and includes two days of running. Those interested in the L.A. Big 5K on Saturday, March 16 can visit the website.