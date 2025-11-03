HOLLYWOOD HILLS—The boogeyman, Freddy Krueger portrayed by Robert Englund earned his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, October 31. Englund portrayed the infamous night stalker that had the power to kill people in their dreams in the Wes Craven 1984 classic, “A Nightmare on Elm Street.”

Englund portrayed Freddy Krueger in all seven films in the franchise, as well as the 2003 flick “Freddy vs. Jason.” He was honored with his star surrounded by some of his survivors and victims from the “Nightmare on Elm Street” films. The ceremony was held in front of the Larry Edmunds Book Store at 6644 Hollywood Boulevard.

Englund’s co-star Heather Langenkamp, who portrayed Nancy in the 1984 original, as well as in “A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors” and “Wes Craven’s New Nightmare” spoke at the event, as well as writer/director Eli Roth. Englund received the 2,826th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to welcome Robert Englund to the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” stated Ana Martinez, Walk of Fame producer. “I think the timing of having Robert’s star on Halloween is most fitting as Robert’s legacy is deeply entwined with the very spirit of Halloween. Fans and industry peers alike will gather to celebrate a performer whose iconic work continues to haunt and inspire audiences around the globe,” added Martinez.

Englund was born in Glendale, California and finished his education at the U.S. branch of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art at Oakland University in Detroit. He made his film debut in the 1974 film “Buster and Billie.”

Other notable films that the actor starred in included, “The Phantom of the Opera (1989), “The Mangler,” “Wishmaster,” “Urban Legend,” “Strangeland,” “The Funhouse Massacre” and will appear in the 2026 film “Pinocchio: Unstrung.” He also appeared in the Netflix series “Stranger Things.”