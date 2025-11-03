MALIBU—On Saturday, November 1, the city of Malibu announced that it is partnering with USC Sea Grant to host an Urban Tides Beach Walk on Thursday, November 6, from 8:30–10:30 a.m. at Point Dume State Beach (6800 Westward Beach Rd).

Join to learn about urban tides, sea level rise, and how they’re shaping our coastline.

Register for this free event at bit.ly/MalibuNov2025. Parking is available for a fee at the Point Dume State Beach parking lot. Free parking is available alongside Westward Beach Road.

For anyone with questions email Farah Stack, Environmental Sustainability Analyst, at fstack@malibucity.org.