BEVERLY HILLS—The Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance will celebrate 28 years with its event in Beverly Hills on Father’s Day on Sunday, June 18. The event will be held by 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Rodeo Drive between Wilshire Boulevard and Santa Monica Boulevard. The car show is a free event that will include supercars, race cars, classic vehicle and plenty more.

“The annual Father’s Day Concours d’Elegance is a tradition that families look forward to each year,” said Beverly Hills Mayor Dr. Julian Gold. “There is no better place to see so many of the world’s most sought-after cars, all in one place, than in Beverly Hills on Father’s Day, surrounded by worldclass history, iconic palm-lined streets and, of course, our welcoming community.”

“We’re thrilled to be back on Rodeo Drive for this fantastic Father’s Day tradition. We work to make this event bigger and better each year and couldn’t do it without the support of this incredible community,” said Bruce Meyer, chairman of the Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance. “I love seeing families enjoy this day together, and you can’t beat the smile on someone’s face when they see their favorite car. It’s a family event and free of charge!”

“The Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance is a spectacular, world-class event that brings together luxury, fashion and a car culture that is unique to Rodeo Drive,” said Rodeo Drive Committee President Kathy Gohari. “We are delighted to welcome fathers, families and car lovers back to the street to enjoy a celebration of the finest vehicles ever made.”

This event is supported by the city, the Rodeo Drive Committee, O’Gara Coach, Auto Vault Storage, GEARYS Beverly Hills, Ferrari Beverly Hills, Mercedes-Benz of Beverly Hills, Lucid Motors, Pirelli Tire, Velocity Modern Classics and RM Sotheby’s. Proceeds from the event benefit the Beverly Hills Police Officers Association and Beverly Hills Firefighters’ Association, non-profit charities raising funds for first responders and their families.

Owners are invited to submit their cars for display consideration here. Admission to the event is free and parking is available at nearby parking garages. To learn more, visit beverlyhills.org/concours.