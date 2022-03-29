MELROSE — The suspect responsible for shooting a victim in the face after she tried to confront him for beating a dog, has been arrested and charged. Wilshire Detectives were able to identify the suspect responsible for the shooting which led to his arrest on Wednesday, March 23, The Los Angeles Police Department released in a statement.

According to the LAPD’s release, the Operations-West Bureau Federal Bureau of Alcohol and Firearms Gun Violence Reduction Task Force were able to apprehend the suspect who was responsible for the shooting that occured in the 900 block of North La Brea Avenue on Monday, March 21.

At around 7:30 p.m on March 21, two witnesses were walking past an apartment complex when they observed the suspect on an apartment balcony physically beating a dog. The witnesses yelled at the suspect to stop and the suspect argued back. The suspect then brought out a gun and started shooting at the witnesses – one was shot in the face. The victim was transported to a local hospital, reportedly in stable condition.

The suspect has been identified as 21-year-old Saalih Mousa.

Mousa’s girlfriend was arrested with him for being an accessory after the fact in the shooting – she has been identified as 20-year-old Athena Mansour.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office has filed one count of 664/187PC- Attempted Murder on Saalih Mousa with a bail of $1 million, on Friday, March 25 – Mousa is still in custody.

The District Attorney’s Office has filed one count of 32PC – Accessory After the Fact on Athena Mansour with a bail of $500,000. However, prosecutors decided not to press criminal charges on Mansour, and instead she was issued a citation on Thursday, March 24.

The two dogs, later identified as “Cash” and “Dinero,” are French Bull Dogs, The Los Angeles Animal Services advised. Cash and Dinero have been released to a responsible party connected to Mansour as of Thursday, March 24.

LAPD detective Megan Aguilar confirmed with Canyon News that the victim is alive and is still in stable condition.